Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

A U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), or Humvee, from the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, crosses a railroad crossing at the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex, or AWGTC, Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. As part of their annual training, military police from the 192nd conducted operations inside the AWGTC including sending out patrols to do route recon, conducting site exploitation and searching and securing the buildings that make up the complex. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

