Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

U.S. Army Col. Lesbia Nieves, left, brigade commander of the 85th Troop Command, Connecticut Army National Guard, presents an Army Commendation Medal to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jaymar Batts, right, military police assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a command visit at the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex, Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. Batts was presented the award for excelling as a vehicle commander during gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 06.27.2022 Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US