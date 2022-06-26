Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredericks, left, Command Sergeant Major of the 85th Troop Command, Connecticut Army National Guard, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Tyliszczak, right, military police assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a command visit at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 26th, 2022. Tyliszczak built models of U.S. and Opposing Force vehicles using a 3D printer so commanders and soldiers could positively identify friendly and enemy forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

