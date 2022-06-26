Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Tyliszczak, military police assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds models of a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle and T-90 Main Battle Tank in his hand at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 26th, 2022. Tyliszczak built models of U.S. and Opposing Force vehicles using a 3D printer so commanders and soldiers could positively identify friendly and enemy forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 06.26.2022 Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US