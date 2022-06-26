U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Tyliszczak, military police assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds models of a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle and T-90 Main Battle Tank in his hand at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 26th, 2022. Tyliszczak built models of U.S. and Opposing Force vehicles using a 3D printer so commanders and soldiers could positively identify friendly and enemy forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|06.26.2022
|10.03.2022 11:43
|7446774
|220626-Z-QC464-2052
|6720x4480
|32.34 MB
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|1
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
