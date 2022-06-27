U.S. Army Col. Lesbia Nieves, brigade commander of the 85th Troop Command, Connecticut Army National Guard, talks to soldiers of the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a command visit at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. The battalion conducted vehicle live fires during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 11:43 Photo ID: 7446778 VIRIN: 220627-Z-QC464-2017 Resolution: 5987x3991 Size: 13.69 MB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.