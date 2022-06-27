U.S. Army Col. Lesbia Nieves, brigade commander of the 85th Troop Command, Connecticut Army National Guard, talks to soldiers of the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a command visit at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. The battalion conducted vehicle live fires during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 11:43
|Photo ID:
|7446778
|VIRIN:
|220627-Z-QC464-2017
|Resolution:
|5987x3991
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
