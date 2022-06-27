Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredericks, Command Sergeant Major of the 85th Troop Command, Connecticut Army National Guard, talks to soldiers of the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a command visit at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. Fredericks spoke with soldiers of the 192nd and observed their annual training as they conducted vehicle live fire exercises and cleared opposition forces from the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

