    Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 7 of 14]

    Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredericks, Command Sergeant Major of the 85th Troop Command, Connecticut Army National Guard, talks to soldiers of the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a command visit at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. Fredericks spoke with soldiers of the 192nd and observed their annual training as they conducted vehicle live fire exercises and cleared opposition forces from the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

