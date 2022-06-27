Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 11 of 14]

    Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, gather around a terrain model at the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex, Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. As part of their annual training, military police from the 192nd conducted operations inside the AWGTC including sending out patrols to do route recon, conducting site exploitation and searching and securing the buildings that make up the complex. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7446798
    VIRIN: 220627-Z-QC464-3040
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.66 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

