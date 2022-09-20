Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Participants were given the Certificate of Achievement for the completion of the trilateral Chaplaincy training course on September 20, 2022, held by CPT Kara, Dreflak Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplain, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
