Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy led everyone in prayer before awarding the Certificates of Achievement for the Chaplains seven day “Best Practice” course September 20th, 2022 during Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - In the Beginning...
