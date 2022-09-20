Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 11 of 13]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

    NADI, FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy led everyone in prayer before awarding the Certificates of Achievement for the Chaplains seven day “Best Practice” course September 20th, 2022 during Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - In the Beginning...

