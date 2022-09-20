Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy Shakes hands with Certificate of Completion recipient Joseva Vatubuli, Nadi International Airport, Chaplain, Fiji for completion of the Chaplains Multilateral seven day “Best Practice” course, provided during Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

Date Taken: 09.20.2022
Location: NADI, FJ