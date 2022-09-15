Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

SSG Maria L. Baez, 25th Division Infantry Artillery (DIVARTY) Brigade, explains the importance of accommodating several beliefs or religions to promote spiritual readiness throughout the force during Exercise Cartwheel, 12-20 September 2022. Opportunities like Exercise Cartwheel provide a platform to deepen understanding and preparedness for potential crises while strengthening U.S. Army, INDOPACOM, and Fijian military capabilities and enhancing critical relationships with partner nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

