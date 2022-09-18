Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 9 of 13]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

    NADI, FIJI

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CPT Kara, Dreflak Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplain, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., opened with the Hawaiian “Oli Aloha” benediction during the Multilateral field service on, September 18, 2022, at Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Military-to-military training with RFMF forces increases readiness and the ability to respond quickly; working together effectively in a crisis, such as natural disasters, improves response capabilities to situations threatening public health and safety.

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

