Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

CPT Kara, Dreflak Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplain, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., opened with the Hawaiian “Oli Aloha” benediction during the Multilateral field service on, September 18, 2022, at Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Military-to-military training with RFMF forces increases readiness and the ability to respond quickly; working together effectively in a crisis, such as natural disasters, improves response capabilities to situations threatening public health and safety.

