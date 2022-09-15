Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy, share best practices from the U.S Chaplain Corp and New Zealand Chaplain Corp with the Fijian Army to help them develop new doctrine within the Fijian Army during Exercise Cartwheel, 12-20 September 2022. Bilateral military-to-military training with the RFMF builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face crises and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

