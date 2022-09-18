Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Villame Tunidau, Force Chaplain for the Fiji Army, known affectionately as Padre Bill, opened the Multilateral Religious field service with traditional song and prayer Sunday, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

