During the seven-day “Best Practices” course led by CPT Kara, Dreflax Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplin, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplin of the Central Region –Linton DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy. Not every moment was riddled with doctrine and regulations; It would seem that in addition to prayer and worship, the chaplains bonded through laughter as well. Opportunities like Exercise Cartwheel provide a platform to deepen understanding and preparedness for potential crises while strengthening U.S. Army, INDOPACOM, and Fijian military capabilities and enhancing critical relationships with partner nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7431835 VIRIN: 220915-A-VR477-003 Resolution: 3192x2400 Size: 673.84 KB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.