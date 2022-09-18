Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy, led everyone in the Maori Benediction - Kia Tau, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7431840
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-VR477-007
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Abel Aungst
