(First row second from the right and from right to left) SSG Maria L. Baez 25th Division Infantry Artillery (DIVARTY) Brigade, CPT Kara, Dreflak Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplain, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy and Villame Tunidau, Force Chaplain for the Fiji Army, known affectionately as Padre Bill lead and participated in a seven-day course to share best practices from the U.S Chaplain Corp and New Zealand Chaplin Corp with the Fijian Army September 20th, 2022 Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 05:56 Photo ID: 7431845 VIRIN: 220915-A-VR477-013 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.26 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.