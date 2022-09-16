Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 5 of 13]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

    NADI, FIJI

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Joselyn Heritage (center) and Alatini Bera (left), chaplains from the Nadi International Airport, Nadi, Fiji, were in attendance during the seven-day Chaplaincy course class led by CPT Kara, Dreflax Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplin, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplin of the Central Region –Linton DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy to learn best practices from the U.S Chaplin Corp and New Zealand Chaplain corps during Exercise Cartwheel, 12-19 September 2022. Regular exercises and engagements with our Allies and Partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 05:56
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

