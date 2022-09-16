Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Joselyn Heritage (center) and Alatini Bera (left), chaplains from the Nadi International Airport, Nadi, Fiji, were in attendance during the seven-day Chaplaincy course class led by CPT Kara, Dreflax Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplin, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplin of the Central Region –Linton DHD New Zealand Defense Force NZDF Chaplaincy to learn best practices from the U.S Chaplin Corp and New Zealand Chaplain corps during Exercise Cartwheel, 12-19 September 2022. Regular exercises and engagements with our Allies and Partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities.

