Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Chaplain Story

Soldiers from all partner nations were allowed to bring their lunch and attend the multilateral field religious service held Sunday, September 18, 2022, by CPT Kara, Dreflak Utley, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Chaplain, Major Jono Holland, JP, Ph.D., Lead Chaplain of the Central Region –Linton Defense Health Directorate, New Zealand Defense Force Chaplaincy, and Villame Tunidau, Force Chaplain for the Fiji Army, known affectionately as Padre Bill. Our forward posture, highly reliant on military-to-military relationships, illustrates our value on our allies and partners and our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

