Media DITS uniform inspection

USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) media department completed division in the spotlight with a uniform inspection conducted by Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, Ford's executive officer, right, in the ship's hangar bay, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
