Media DITS uniform inspection

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, center, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, inspects the uniform of Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins, right, from Evans, Georgia, assigned to Ford's media department, during a division in the spotlight uniform inspection held in the ship's hangar bay, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

