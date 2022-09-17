An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:56 Photo ID: 7422466 VIRIN: 220917-N-TU663-1094 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.35 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight op [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.