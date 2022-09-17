An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 lands on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 21:56
|Photo ID:
|7422464
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-TU663-1097
|Resolution:
|4870x3247
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight op [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
