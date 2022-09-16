Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Opie Madlangbayan, from the Philippines, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, during flight operations, Sept. 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

