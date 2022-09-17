Distinguished visitors observe flight operations aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Perez)
