Sailors assigned to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, preform pre-flight checks on an F/A18F attached to VFA-106 on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 21:56
|Photo ID:
|7422463
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-TU663-1014
|Resolution:
|3596x5394
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight op [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
