Sailors assigned to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, preform pre-flight checks on an F/A18F attached to VFA-106 on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Perez)

