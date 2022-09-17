Distinguished visitors tour USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 21:56
|Photo ID:
|7422472
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-TU663-2184
|Resolution:
|4497x2998
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight op [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT