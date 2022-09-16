F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, sit on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, prior to flight operations, Sept. 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

