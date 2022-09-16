Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department assume their watch stations on the flight deck in preparation for flight operations, Sept. 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:55 Photo ID: 7422455 VIRIN: 220916-N-KW172-1013 Resolution: 2772x1380 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Qualifications [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.