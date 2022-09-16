Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department assume their watch stations on the flight deck in preparation for flight operations, Sept. 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
