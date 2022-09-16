Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrier Qualifications [Image 12 of 24]

    Carrier Qualifications

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department assume their watch stations on the flight deck in preparation for flight operations, Sept. 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:55
    Photo ID: 7422455
    VIRIN: 220916-N-KW172-1013
    Resolution: 2772x1380
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Qualifications [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Carrier Qualifications
    Carrier Qualifications
    Carrier Qualifications
    Carrier Qualifications
    Carrier Qualifications
    Media DITS uniform inspection
    Carrier Qualifications
    Media DITS uniform inspection
    Media DITS uniform inspection
    Media DITS uniform inspection
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op
    Flight op

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT