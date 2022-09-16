Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jose Mercado, from Anaheim Hills, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, shoulders the jet blast deflector chest pack on the flight deck in preparation for flight operations, Sept. 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

