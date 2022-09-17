Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, left, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, inspects the uniform of Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyrell Lovewine, center-right, from Chesapeake, Virginia, assigned to Ford's media department, during a division in the spotlight uniform inspection held in the ship's hangar bay, Sept. 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
This work, Media DITS uniform inspection [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
