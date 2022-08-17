The Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 prepares to leave Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras on Aug. 17, 2022. The HEART 22 team transitioned to Guatemala to integrate with hospitals in Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 20:53 Photo ID: 7395181 VIRIN: 220817-F-LE246-1036 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 6.64 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight to Guatemala City [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.