    Flight to Guatemala City [Image 3 of 22]

    Flight to Guatemala City

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    The Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 prepares to leave Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras on Aug. 17, 2022. The HEART 22 team transitioned to Guatemala to integrate with hospitals in Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 20:53
    Photo ID: 7395181
    VIRIN: 220817-F-LE246-1036
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight to Guatemala City [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

