Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera

Members of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 meet with Dr. Israel Rivera, left, the deputy medical director of Hospital Regional de Occidente, in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. HEART 22 includes surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

