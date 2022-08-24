HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala

U.S. Army Spc. Danielle Price, right, a dental hygienist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julian Blyden II, a dental assistant with HEART 22, sanitize dental tools at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. Dental is one of the three medical teams that integrated with Guatemalan medical professionals for HEART 22. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

