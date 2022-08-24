U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Bris Lott, left, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, and Capt. Justin Zinkl, middle, a field ordering officer for HEART 22, meet Dr. Francisco Coma Martín, the Guatemalan Minister of Health, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, August 24, 2022. HEART 22 is the physical example of regional partnerships in action. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 20:54 Photo ID: 7395199 VIRIN: 220824-F-XX999-1103 Resolution: 6440x4490 Size: 5.12 MB Location: QUETZALTENANGO, GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guatemala Minister of Health Visit [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.