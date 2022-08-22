Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera

From left, U.S Air Force Capt. Justin Zinkl, a field ordering officer for the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, Dr. Israel Rivera, the deputy medical director of Hospital Regional de Occidente, and U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Bris Lott, the noncommissioned officer in charge of HEART 22, pose for a photo in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. Zinkl and Lott gave Rivera the Joint Task Force-Bravo patch in appreciation for allowing the HEART 22 team to integrate with the medical professionals at Hospital Regional de Occidente. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

