U.S. Air Force Maj. Rondre Baluyot, left, a dentist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, high fives a patient at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 24, 2022. One of the goals of HEART 22 was to join with partner nations to promote the well-being of local communities together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 20:54
|Photo ID:
|7395198
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-XX999-1094
|Resolution:
|6320x4175
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|QUETZALTENANGO, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT