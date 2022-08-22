Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera [Image 6 of 22]

    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera

    QUETZALTENANGO, GUATEMALA

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Israel Rivera, left, the deputy medical director of Hospital Regional de Occidente, holds the Joint Task Force-Bravo patch given to him by U.S Air Force Capt. Justin Zinkl, middle, a field ordering officer for the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. The patch was given in appreciation for allowing the HEART 22 team to integrate with the medical professionals at Hospital Regional de Occidente. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 20:54
    Photo ID: 7395184
    VIRIN: 220822-F-XX999-1017
    Resolution: 5695x3428
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: QUETZALTENANGO, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight to Guatemala City
    Flight to Guatemala City
    Flight to Guatemala City
    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera
    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera
    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera
    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera
    Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    Guatemala Minister of Health Visit
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala
    Guatemala Minister of Health Visit
    Guatemala Minister of Health Visit
    Guatemala Minister of Health Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-B
    HEART 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT