Guatemala Minister of Health Visit

Dr. Miguel Coello, left, a local national officer with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, takes a photo with Dr. Francisco Coma Martín, the Guatemalan Minister of Health, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, August 24, 2022. HEART 22 is the physical example of regional partnerships in action. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

