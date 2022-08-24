Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guatemala Minister of Health Visit [Image 17 of 22]

    Guatemala Minister of Health Visit

    QUETZALTENANGO, GUATEMALA

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Miguel Coello, left, a local national officer with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, meets with Dr. Francisco Coma Martín, the Guatemalan Minister of Health, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, August 24, 2022. HEART 22 is the physical example of regional partnerships in action. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 20:54
    Photo ID: 7395196
    VIRIN: 220824-F-XX999-1099
    Resolution: 5645x3628
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: QUETZALTENANGO, GT 
