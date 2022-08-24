Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala [Image 15 of 22]

    HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala

    QUETZALTENANGO, GUATEMALA

    08.24.2022

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexsis Green, middle, a dental assistant with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, and Master Sgt. Adolfo Figueroa III, right, a dental hygienist with HEART 22, hand out toothbrushes at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 24, 2022. One of the goals of HEART 22 was to join with partner nations to promote the well-being of local communities together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

