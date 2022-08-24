HEART 22 Dental Team in Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexsis Green, middle, a dental assistant with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, and Master Sgt. Adolfo Figueroa III, right, a dental hygienist with HEART 22, hand out toothbrushes at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 24, 2022. One of the goals of HEART 22 was to join with partner nations to promote the well-being of local communities together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: QUETZALTENANGO, GT