Meeting with Dr. Israel Rivera

U.S Air Force Capt. Justin Zinkl, middle, a field ordering officer for the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022, hands Dr. Israel Rivera, left, the deputy medical director of Hospital Regional de Occidente, a Joint Task Force-Bravo patch in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Aug. 22, 2022. The patch was given in appreciation for allowing the HEART 22 team to integrate with the medical professionals at Hospital Regional de Occidente. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Placke)

