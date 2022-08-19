Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

Octavia Thompson, left, the Alaska National Guard’s Warrior and Family Services director, presents a gift to Rachel Sallaffie for her support of Guardsmen and families in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area of western Alaska during a retirement ceremony for her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, right, at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)
