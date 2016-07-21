Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 6 of 19]

    Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2016

    Photo by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Rachel Sallaffie demonstrates the process of drying and cutting salmon strips to participants of the Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services cultural camp at his subsistence fish camp on the shores of the Kuskowim River near Bethel, July 21, 2016. The youth learned the importance of subsistence living during the five-day program that focused on cultural-based service and learning projects. (Alaska National guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2016
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:23
    Photo ID: 7385080
    VIRIN: 160721-Z-CA180-106
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: BETHEL, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Bethel
    subsistence
    Kuskokwim River
    Warrior and Family Services
    cultural camp

