Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

Alaska National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, then a staff sergeant, demonstrates the process of drying and cutting salmon strips to participants of the Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services cultural camp at his subsistence fish camp on the shores of the Kuskowim River near Bethel, July 21, 2016. The youth learned the importance of subsistence living during the five-day program that focused on cultural-based service and learning projects. (Alaska National guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

