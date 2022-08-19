Alaska Army Guard Maj. Walter Hotch-Hill, 49th Missile Defense Battalion (Ground-based Midcourse Defense), presents Rachel Sallaffie with an Alaska Commendation Medal for her support to the organization during a retirement ceremony for her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:23 Photo ID: 7385088 VIRIN: 220819-Z-CA180-1020 Resolution: 5839x3893 Size: 1.6 MB Location: BETHEL, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.