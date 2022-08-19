Alaska Army Guard Maj. Walter Hotch-Hill, 49th Missile Defense Battalion (Ground-based Midcourse Defense), presents a gift to 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, during a retirement ceremony at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. Sallaffie served more than 23 years in the National Guard and active-duty components of the U.S. Army, and officially retired July 31, 2022. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:23 Photo ID: 7385087 VIRIN: 220819-Z-CA180-1015 Resolution: 5025x3350 Size: 1.5 MB Location: BETHEL, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.