Alaska Army Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie thanks the warriors he served with and the families who supported him along the way with a familiar Yup’ik appreciation, quyana, during his retirement ceremony at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. Sallaffie served more than 23 years in the National Guard and active-duty components of the U.S. Army, and officially retired July 31, 2022. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7385094
|VIRIN:
|220819-Z-CA180-1041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT