Alaska Army Guard Maj. Walter Hotch-Hill, 49th Missile Defense Battalion (Ground-based Midcourse Defense), presents the Certificate of Retirement to Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, during a retirement ceremony at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. Sallaffie served more than 23 years in the National Guard and active-duty components of the U.S. Army, and officially retired July 31, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:23 Photo ID: 7385086 VIRIN: 220819-Z-CA180-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.61 MB Location: BETHEL, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.