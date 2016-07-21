Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, then a staff sergeant, right, and his wife, Rachel, to the left of him, spend time demonstrating the process of drying and cutting salmon strips to participants of the Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services cultural camp at thier subsistence fish camp on the shores of the Kuskowim River near Bethel, July 21, 2016. The youth learned the importance of subsistence living during the five-day program that focused on cultural-based service and learning projects. (Alaska National guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

